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Every institution needs to have a foundation upon which it may construct its success, preserve its continuity, and perpetuate itself into the future.

What people fail to understand is that this issue changes the entire foundation of the political discussion. Once the Fourteenth Amendment and the post-war federal transformation are examined honestly, the conversation is no longer about “fixing corruption” inside the system. The conversation becomes whether the present federal structure possesses lawful legitimacy at all, or whether Americans have simply been conditioned over generations to accept power as authority without questioning where that authority actually came from.

The modern federal system survives primarily through presumption. People are born into it, educated by it, taxed by it, licensed by it, regulated by it, and gradually trained to treat it as synonymous with the Constitution itself. But repetition does not create legitimacy. Administrative power does not create legitimacy. Judicial opinions written by courts operating under the same structure do not magically transform unconstitutional acts into lawful ones. If unlawful acts could become lawful merely through time and institutional acceptance, then no written constitution on earth would possess any binding force whatsoever.

This is why the question of political status matters so much. The entire post-war structure depends upon the assumption that every person born within the territorial boundaries of the United States automatically belongs to the federal system politically, permanently, and without meaningful ability to reject that status. Yet the Expatriation Act of 1868 openly declared, in affirmation of Vattel, that political allegiance is a matter of choice. That single principle cuts directly against the idea of involuntary permanent federal allegiance and exposes the contractual nature of the post-Fourteenth Amendment system itself.

Naturally, the system discourages people from examining these questions. A population that understands jurisdiction, status, sovereignty, and constitutional legitimacy becomes far harder to govern through presumption and administrative management. A people that understands the distinction between de facto power and de jure authority begins asking dangerous questions. Not dangerous because they are violent, but dangerous because they force the system to justify itself openly instead of hiding behind institutional habit and public ignorance.

That is also why protest culture accomplishes almost nothing. The modern American protest movement has largely been reduced to ritualized outrage operating entirely within the assumptions of the existing system. It demands permission from the very structure it claims to oppose. It marches, votes, petitions, complains, and waits for institutional approval while remaining completely dependent upon the framework it supposedly resists. No ruling structure fears that kind of opposition because it poses no fundamental challenge to the legitimacy of the structure itself.

"Let them march all they want, as long as they continue to pay their taxes." - Alexander Haig, U.S. Secretary of State under President Ronald Reagan

Real political reconstruction begins when people stop behaving like subjects begging for reform and begin behaving like a people conscious of sovereignty, continuity, and lawful authority. That requires organization, education, parallel institutions, disciplined communication networks, economic cooperation, political coordination, and eventually the rebuilding of civic structures capable of existing independently of the assumptions imposed after 1860's Reconstruction.

This is not merely about court cases or paperwork. It is about whether Americans still possess the will to think and act as a sovereign people at all. Every political system in history has depended ultimately upon belief, continuity, and organized public acceptance. Once those foundations begin to crack, the structure above them eventually follows.

That is why these discussions matter. That is why this journal exists.

That recognition is precisely what led to the formation of The Nationalist Party. Not as another controlled opposition organization begging for relevance within a collapsing framework, but as an attempt to begin building actual structure, continuity, coordination, and political consciousness outside the assumptions of the post-war order itself. The purpose is not simply to complain about decline, but to organize capable people around reconstruction: lawful restoration of sovereignty, rebuilding civic institutions, educating the population on political status and constitutional legitimacy, and developing the foundations necessary for parallel political, economic, and social organization. A people without organization remains permanently subject to those who possess it. The Nationalist Party exists to change that reality.

If you are wanting to support this effort, you could start now.



Join the Party and get active. Volunteers and Members are making a difference:

1. Become a Member

2. Learn the Law and how to leverage it in our favor

3. Create media connections (podcasts, radio, whatever) for us to go on and discuss the law and the political effort to raise awareness

4. Organize town hall/beer hall style meetups where we can come and talk with local people directly

5. Join the De Jure Nationality Correction group on Telegram, and The Nationalist Party on Discord, and Subscribe to this publication, and invite lots of others

6. Take greater responsibility and become a leader in your community in organizing resistance Lawfully



The Nationalist Party is a PMA, wherein any person sharing in the cultural and legal heritage of the Sovereign States, may become a member.



Through the growth of this body, the education of people within it, and the proper actions in Law, the Party can launch a suit against the de facto US government for political status recognition, and reclaim rightful standing for people of the Nation.



Whether the Party succeeds in that suit will determine whether the de facto will abide by their own laws, or whether they will by merit of their response declare themselves lawless.



Either way, the Party will:

1. Gain the structure of a political party and a parallel government through the PMA.

2. Many folk will be expatriated, and will still be individually outside of the jurisdiction of the de facto, showing the way for others.

3. Know with 100% certainty whether the only remedy that is written into the Law is accessible and thus whether the appeal to heaven (revolution by arms) will be the only doorway left for the American people to alter the destructive course we are on.

4. Have produced a serious challenge to the system that can not be covered up or hidden away. The system will be fully exposed.



Don’t forget folks that we contend not with millions of people, but only with a few thousand people in seats of power.

Voting does literally nothing.

Protesting does nothing.

Petitioning in courts as a slave does nothing.



Most people follow established authority because they have been conditioned from birth to trust existing institutions, defer responsibility to leadership, and believe meaningful change can only come from approved channels. It is therefore the duty of those who understand the nature of the system, and possess both the will and the discipline to confront it, to begin building lawful alternatives and organized resistance to the parasitical class.



They are highly organized. We must also become so.

They are highly aware of how the system works. We must also become so.

They are able to field power at any time and to conduct a multitude of affairs. We must also become able to do so.



Too many people are waiting for a savior while remaining unwilling to assume responsibility for their own future, their communities, and their nation. Do not fall into that pattern.



Support. Stand up. Join together.



If you have something to offer, don’t be shy. If you have ideas, don’t be silent. If you are courageous, prove it. 158 years is enough.

Join us on Telegram

— Corey King

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De Jure Nationality Correction

DISCLAIMER: The Nationalist Party Journal is an independent publication written and published by Corey King. It is not an official publication, communication, directive, or statement of The Nationalist Party, and its contents should not be construed as representing the official positions, policies, decisions, or instructions of the Party unless expressly identified as such and separately issued through an authorized Party channel.

Opinions, analysis, commentary, and editorial conclusions appearing in the Journal are those of Corey King or the individually identified author.

Subscription to, payment for, readership of, contribution to, or participation in the Nationalist Party Journal does not constitute membership in The Nationalist Party, an application for membership, endorsement by the Party, appointment to any Party office or position, voting or organizational rights, access to Party records or internal communications, or any other status, privilege, authority, or legal relationship with The Nationalist Party.

Likewise, cancellation or expiration of a Journal subscription has no effect upon any separately established relationship a person may have with The Nationalist Party.

The Journal may discuss The Nationalist Party, its principles, activities, publications, public statements, and matters of political, historical, cultural, or public interest. References or links to Party materials are provided for commentary or informational purposes and do not transform the Journal into an official Party publication.

For official information concerning The Nationalist Party, its positions, membership, organization, or activities, readers should rely upon communications issued through the Party’s authorized official channels.