The National Vision Series

Where stories of post reconstruction America are expressed to clearly show how our Constitutional National Socialist system works through Future Fiction, showcasing our Program and Principles, Policies, and overall vision for the outcome of our work in the Commonwealth.

The Country I Inherited is a short fictional story from The National Vision Series, set in a reconstructed Waupaca, Wisconsin. Told through the eyes of a fifteen-year-old boy, it imagines an ordinary life shaped by family, skilled work, apprenticeship, local production, advanced rail and infrastructure, multigenerational households, civic education, cleaner industry, and a culture that treats inheritance as something to be maintained and handed forward.

The story follows one family, one town, and one generation growing up inside a society whose institutions have already become normal to them. Its central idea is simple: “A thousandth matters.” Progress is built through useful things done properly, maintained, improved, and handed on.

The National Vision Series

The Nationalist Party

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De Jure Nationality Correction

DISCLAIMER: The Nationalist Party Journal is an independent publication written and published by Corey King. It is not an official publication, communication, directive, or statement of The Nationalist Party, and its contents should not be construed as representing the official positions, policies, decisions, or instructions of the Party unless expressly identified as such and separately issued through an authorized Party channel.

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